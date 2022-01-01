Menu

Yohann POTIER

BÂLE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Bioinformatique

Entreprises

  • CambridgeSoft - Manager, Professional Services

    2009 - maintenant

  • University of Zürich - Ph.D.

    2004 - 2008 Research topic: “ Theoretical Design and Computational Analysis of Solvation Effects of Carbon Bowls-Alkylated and Annelated Corannulenes ”
    Advisor: Prof. Kim Baldridge
    Organic Chemistry Institute - University of Zurich, Switzerland

    Teaching assistant in Organic Chemistry (first year medicine

  • San Diego Supercomputer Center - Analyst/Programmer in Bioinformatics

    2003 - 2003 Development of a web application for a Federated Database
    J2EE Technology (JSP pages, EJB, Jboss), Federated Databases (DB2, Discovery Link), XML, Web services (SOAP)

  • Clinigenetics - Analyst/Programmer in bioinformatics

    2002 - 2002 Development of software for automatic genes annotation
    Java, XML, XSL, Genomic Databases, Biochips
    Nîmes, France

  • INSERM - Biology intern

    PARIS 13 2001 - 2001 Study of the molecular mechanism responsible for the genetic variability of stress response
    “ Neurogenetic and stress ” Laboratory of INSERM (National Institute of Health and medical Research), François Magendie Institute of Neurosciences, Bordeaux, France

Formations

Annuaire des membres :