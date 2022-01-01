Menu

Yohann RELAT

PARIS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • LCP - Journaliste

    2009 - maintenant

  • Métropole Télévision (M6) - Rédacteur / reporter

    2005 - maintenant Pigiste à la rédaction de M6. Reportages en tant que rédacteur, JRI, desk avec montage.

  • TF1 - JRI

    BOULOGNE 2005 - maintenant Pigiste au planning JRI.

  • France 2 - JRI

    Paris 2005 - 2005 CDD, puis pigiste au service JRI de France 2, de juillet à novembre 2005.

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :