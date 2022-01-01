Retail
Yohann RELAT
Yohann RELAT
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
LCP
- Journaliste
2009 - maintenant
Métropole Télévision (M6)
- Rédacteur / reporter
2005 - maintenant
Pigiste à la rédaction de M6. Reportages en tant que rédacteur, JRI, desk avec montage.
TF1
- JRI
BOULOGNE
2005 - maintenant
Pigiste au planning JRI.
France 2
- JRI
Paris
2005 - 2005
CDD, puis pigiste au service JRI de France 2, de juillet à novembre 2005.
Formations
Ecole Supérieure Journalisme
Lille
2003 - 2005
Filière généraliste, spé télé, option JRI
Université Bordeaux 4 Montesquieu
Talence
2000 - 2003
Politique & société
Lycée Camille Guerin
Poitiers
1998 - 2000
Allemand
Réseau
Adrien DUQUESNEL
Anne MASCRET
Fátima DA COSTA
Gilles BIZIEN
Guillaume BONVALET
Gwénaël GONNIN
Jean-Philippe JANNIN
Mathieu MICHAL
Romain LECOINQUE
Sophie BOUCHEZ
