Yohann ROLLAND

VILLEURBANNE

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Intégration d'ERP - Microsoft Dynamics Ax
Microsoft Certified Trainer sur Microsoft Dynamics Ax 2012
blog Ax cible : http://d365tour.com

Intégration de solution progicielle de Supply Chain – TXT Demand
Intégration de solution de dématérialisation de documents

Certification Distribution & Trade (D365)
Certification Microsoft Certified Trainer (Juin 2015)
Certification Trade & Logistics Ax 2012 R3 (Mars 2015), Certification Finance Ax 2012 (Avril 2015)
Certifications Trade & Logistics Ax 2012 (Mai 2013) , Service Management Ax 2012 (Aout 2013)

Mes compétences :
Ax 2012 - CRM
Ax 2012 - Gestion des services
Ax 2012 - Ventes
AX 2012 - Gestion de la qualité
Ax 2012 - Achat
Ax 2012 - Gestion de projet
Ax 2012 - WMS / Stock et Entrepôts
Ax 2012 - Data import/export Framework
AX 2012 - Gestion de la remise
Certification MB6-870 : Ax Trade & Logistics 2012
Certification MB6-889 : Ax Service Management 2012
Certification MB6-703 : Ax T&L 2012 R3
Certification MCT
Ax 2009 - Planification
Certification MB6-871 - Ax Finance

Entreprises

  • Silverprod - Chef de projets avant vente

    VILLEURBANNE 2018 - maintenant Réalisation de démonstrations produits
    Pilotage des avant ventes
    Formation internes et externes

  • GFI - Consultant avant ventes Dynamics 365

    Saint-Ouen 2017 - 2018 Participations aux processus de qualification des avant ventes
    Démo produit
    Consulting fonctionnel sur des projets d'intégration D365 for finance and operations

  • Flexmind - Consultant ERP

    PARIS 2014 - 2017 -Formateur MS Dynamics Ax 2012 (Module Trade & Logistics)

    -Intégration ERP Dynamics Ax 2009, Référentiel, Achat, Planification
    Client : Pilot Pen UK
    Mission : Recueil de besoins, adaptation du core model europe, travail mené en anglais


    -Intégration ERP Dynamics Ax 2012 R3, Trade & Logistics
    Client : Legrand
    Mission : Recueil de besoins, et construction d'un core model

  • Sopra Group - Consultant Fonctionnel Dynamics Ax

    Paris 2012 - 2014 Intégration ERP Dynamics Ax 2012, Trade & Logistics

    Client : Presto Les Robinets
    Mission : Recueil de besoins, spécifications générales et détaillées, formations

  • Sopragroup - Consultant fonctionnel et technique en supply chain management

    Paris 2007 - 2013 intégration de progiciels - aide à la décision / gestion des budgets / prévisions..
    Progiciel : TXT Demand (module de la suite TXT e-solution), système de gestion de la demande appliqué à
    la planification de production, d’approvisionnement et l'élaboration budgétaire.

    Clients principaux :
    GEMALTO : sécurité numérique (carte à puce, carte SIM…) - Gemenos (13)
    Mission : - Configuration et support technique/fonctionnel sur l'outil TXT Demand pour la mise en place
    d'un processus collaboratif de gestion de la demande et d'aide à la décision.
    - Responsable de la Tierce Maintenance Applicative sur ce compte.
    Environnement : TXT DP, module ETL d’intégration ICDM, ORACLE,VBA


    AUCHAN : grande distribution – Lille (59)
    Mission : -Intégration (configuration, recette et assistance au démarrage projet) du module TXT Demand
    gérant la partie des prévisions (courbes de vie des produits, prévision et lissage), des allocations de
    marchandises et implantations des produits en magasins des produits du secteur textile de la marque.
    Environnement : TXT DP, module ETL d’intégration ICDM, SQL Server,VBA

    SAFT : concepteur et producteur de batteries - Bagnolet (région parisienne)
    Mission :- Création d'une application de supply chain management pour la gestion du plan directeur de production
    Environnement : Miscrosoft Excel, SQL Server, VBA

    Autres Clients : Interventions chez Lemoine SA (production et la commercialisation de produits d'hygiène
    et cosmétique à base de coton), Casino (grande distribution)


    Stage – 4 mois
    Sujet : création d'un module décisionnel sur un ERP (MFG/PRO) dans le cadre d'une avant vente
    Langages et outils utilisés : Scripts ETL Progress, Business Objects (Univers BO et rapports personnalisés)

  • Société générale - Stagiaire d'étude - analyste développeur

    PARIS 2006 - 2006 Stage - Société Générale - Val de Fontenay (région Parisienne) - 3 mois ½
    Poste occupé : Analyste développeur MVS Java Cobol CICS
    Travail réalisé : création d'une application de gestion dans le cadre d'un projet existant
    - Analyse des besoins exprimés par les utilisateurs
    - Rédaction des spécifications fonctionnelles et techniques
    - Développement en Cobol, Java, et création des tables DB2
    Technologies utilisées : MVS, J2EE avec Struts (Websphère), Cobol, CICS, JCL, DB2, Clearcase

  • PSA Peugeot Citroën - Analyse développeur

    Rueil Malmaison 2005 - 2005 Stage - PSA Peugeot Citroën - usine de Rennes La Janais - 3 mois
    Poste occupé : Analyste Développeur Access 2003
    Travail réalisé : création d'une application de gestion des robots de l'atelier ferrage pour le service Gestion Intervention Fiablité de la Maintenance
    Technologies utilisées : Merise, Access 2003, VBA

  • Caisse Régionale du Crédit Agricole d'Ille et Vilaine - Emploi étudiant

    2004 - 2004 Emploi saisonnier - Caisse Régionale du Crédit Agricole d'Ille et Vilaine
    service cartes bancaires - 2 mois

Formations

