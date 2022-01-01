Yohann ROLLAND

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Nantes
Intégration d'ERP - Microsoft Dynamics Ax
Microsoft Certified Trainer sur Microsoft Dynamics Ax 2012
blog Ax cible : http://d365tour.com
Intégration de solution progicielle de Supply Chain – TXT Demand
Intégration de solution de dématérialisation de documents
Certification Distribution & Trade (D365)
Certification Microsoft Certified Trainer (Juin 2015)
Certification Trade & Logistics Ax 2012 R3 (Mars 2015), Certification Finance Ax 2012 (Avril 2015)
Certifications Trade & Logistics Ax 2012 (Mai 2013) , Service Management Ax 2012 (Aout 2013)
Mes compétences :
Ax 2012 - CRM
Ax 2012 - Gestion des services
Ax 2012 - Ventes
AX 2012 - Gestion de la qualité
Ax 2012 - Achat
Ax 2012 - Gestion de projet
Ax 2012 - WMS / Stock et Entrepôts
Ax 2012 - Data import/export Framework
AX 2012 - Gestion de la remise
Certification MB6-870 : Ax Trade & Logistics 2012
Certification MB6-889 : Ax Service Management 2012
Certification MB6-703 : Ax T&L 2012 R3
Certification MCT
Ax 2009 - Planification
Certification MB6-871 - Ax Finance