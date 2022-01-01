Retail
Yohann ROLLET
Yohann ROLLET
Argonay
Profil
Réseau
Entreprises
MAPED
- Responsable Secteur Hauts de France
Argonay
2017 - maintenant
Auchan V2
- 2nd jouets/papeterie
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
2013 - 2017
Auchan V2
- 2nd fruits et légumes
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
2012 - 2013
Auchan V2
- Conseiller fruits et légumes
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
2011 - 2012
Formations
IUT 'A' Lille 1
Villeneuve D'Ascq
2007 - 2009
Lycée Beaupre
Haubourdin
2003 - 2006
Bac S option SI
Alexandre EECKHOUT
Auchan CFDT CADRES
Catherine DURIEZ
Eric LOISON
Grégory DEWITTE
Guillaume PÂRIS
Jennifer SAUSER
Laurent HOCHART
Sébastien DELMOTTE
Stephane GOUSSET
