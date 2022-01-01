Yoko TAKEMATSU-SURGET

LACROIX City
- Chargée du Service Marketing (Stage)
2019 - 2019• Création d'une hiérarchie de produits (organisation de réunion et collecte d’info)
• Tests de validation du site Web de l’entreprise et proposition d'améliorations
• Amélioration et mise à jour de la base de données des concurrents
• Participation aux réunions de stratégie marketing
• Proposition d'améliorations pour le catalogue annuel de produits
Toyota
- Digital Marketing Specialist
VAUCRESSON2017 - 2018• Interface among Sales/Marketing department, several international branches of TOYOTA (USA, India..), and system engineers (weekly and monthly meeting for system evolution in OMAN and New-Zealand)
• Webmaster of internal marketing solution system within global Toyota network
• Redacted the system user guide in English and did technical translation to Japanese for automobile distributors
• Conducted validation tests of the online sharing system & proposed improvement recommendations
• Specialist for asset sharing within global Toyota network
dispatched by Delphys Interactive
Oak Lawn Marketing, Inc
- Purchaser
2016 - 2017Purchaser at Purchasing Division, Inventory Management Section,
・Managed and updated daily stock tables on SAP system
・Redacted international/domestic orders
・Issued and handled international/domestic invoices
H&R Group K.K.
- Personal Assistant for foreign President
2014 - 2015・Coordinated schedule, arranged overseas trips, prepared official emails/letters in Japasese on behalf of the President
・Provided minutes of meeting
・Translated and interpreted English/French to Japanese for foreign clients
・ Increased efficiency by changing operational style and partner companies
・Developed and implemented training to foreign/Japanese employees
MUFG
- Trade Finance Specialist
2006 - 2014The Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd., Nagoya Aichi, Japan
2009- 2014 Clerk/Operation of Overseas Remittance at Trade Finance Department, regional head office, Nagoya
• Negotiated with overseas banks to resolve problems of remittance (about international conflicts, information error, etc), handling SWIFT system
• Conducted telephone sales of Trade Finance Web system for clients
• Receptionist for international clients
2006 – 2009 Clerk/Operation of Exportation at Trade Finance Department,
regional head office, Nagoya,
• Assisted exporting companies to make shipping documents with Letter of credit
• Negotiated with overseas banks to resolve problems of exportation documents
• Arranged and provided trainings for employees in branches and sales clerks