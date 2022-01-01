Menu

Yoko TAKEMATSU-SURGET

En résumé

Mes compétences :
DALF B2
TOEIC (925)

Entreprises

  • LACROIX City - Chargée du Service Marketing (Stage)

    2019 - 2019 • Création d'une hiérarchie de produits (organisation de réunion et collecte d’info)
    • Tests de validation du site Web de l’entreprise et proposition d'améliorations
    • Amélioration et mise à jour de la base de données des concurrents
    • Participation aux réunions de stratégie marketing
    • Proposition d'améliorations pour le catalogue annuel de produits

  • Toyota - Digital Marketing Specialist

    VAUCRESSON 2017 - 2018 • Interface among Sales/Marketing department, several international branches of TOYOTA (USA, India..), and system engineers (weekly and monthly meeting for system evolution in OMAN and New-Zealand)
    • Webmaster of internal marketing solution system within global Toyota network
    • Redacted the system user guide in English and did technical translation to Japanese for automobile distributors
    • Conducted validation tests of the online sharing system & proposed improvement recommendations
    • Specialist for asset sharing within global Toyota network
    dispatched by Delphys Interactive

  • Oak Lawn Marketing, Inc - Purchaser

    2016 - 2017 Purchaser at Purchasing Division, Inventory Management Section,
    ・Managed and updated daily stock tables on SAP system
    ・Redacted international/domestic orders
    ・Issued and handled international/domestic invoices

  • H&R Group K.K. - Personal Assistant for foreign President

    2014 - 2015 ・Coordinated schedule, arranged overseas trips, prepared official emails/letters in Japasese on behalf of the President
    ・Provided minutes of meeting
    ・Translated and interpreted English/French to Japanese for foreign clients
    ・ Increased efficiency by changing operational style and partner companies
    ・Developed and implemented training to foreign/Japanese employees

  • MUFG - Trade Finance Specialist

    2006 - 2014 The Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd., Nagoya Aichi, Japan

    2009- 2014 Clerk/Operation of Overseas Remittance at Trade Finance Department, regional head office, Nagoya
    • Negotiated with overseas banks to resolve problems of remittance (about international conflicts, information error, etc), handling SWIFT system
    • Conducted telephone sales of Trade Finance Web system for clients
    • Receptionist for international clients

    2006 – 2009 Clerk/Operation of Exportation at Trade Finance Department,
    regional head office, Nagoya,
    • Assisted exporting companies to make shipping documents with Letter of credit
    • Negotiated with overseas banks to resolve problems of exportation documents
    • Arranged and provided trainings for employees in branches and sales clerks

Formations

  • Institut Catholique De Paris ILCF

    Paris 2004 - 2005 Étude de la langue française en entreprise et de l’économie française

  • Aichi Prefectural University (Aichi)

    Aichi 2001 - 2006 Licence en langues étrangères appliquées (équivalent BAC+5) :
    langue, politique, économie, culture, et litérature orançaises

