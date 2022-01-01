Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Yolande KINDO
Ajouter
Yolande KINDO
ABIDJAN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Juriste (gestion service juridique), Gestionnaire des ressources humaines
Entreprises
CKG Holding
- Responsable ressources humaines Groupe
maintenant
CDBCI
- Responsable ressources humaines et Représentant Légal
1996 - 2008
Formations
Université D'Abidjan-Cocody (Abidjan)
Abidjan
1989 - 1994
Droit
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z