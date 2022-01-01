Menu

Yolande KINDO

ABIDJAN

En résumé

Juriste (gestion service juridique), Gestionnaire des ressources humaines

Entreprises

  • CKG Holding - Responsable ressources humaines Groupe

    maintenant

  • CDBCI - Responsable ressources humaines et Représentant Légal

    1996 - 2008

Formations

  • Université D'Abidjan-Cocody (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 1989 - 1994 Droit
