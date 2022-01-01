Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Yolande KITH
Ajouter
Yolande KITH
POUYTENGA
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Edmark International
- Distributrice indépendante
POUYTENGA
2010 - maintenant
Express union
- Informaticienne
Yaoundé
2004 - 2010
Formations
IUT-FV De Bandjoun (Bandjoun)
Bandjoun
1997 - 2000
DUT
Réseau
Antoine NJIFENJOU
Bruno EBALE
D. Valentin ESSAMA BELA
Joelle BEYA
Mbaye SARR
Monique Stéphanie NTEP
Serge NTANG
Thierry OTIS
Winnie BEYEME
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z