Yolande KJELLBERG

SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA, CA

En résumé

Attracting, Recruiting, Developing and Retaining Top Talent for the World’s Most Innovative Companies - Greater San Francisco Bay Area

A bilingual (English French ) professional who blends strong recruitment experience with a background in sales and business management. Over 14 years of experience spanning a variety of industries including, media, finance, healthcare, non-profit organization, art, and customer service. Working closely with hiring managers and HR departments, having sound knowledge of staffing policies and procedures; known for her energetic and cooperative attitude combined with excellent judgment skills for hiring the best employees for any given job.

Currently seeking my next long-term level HR Talent Acquisition/Recruiter role. I can be reached at ykjellberg@gmail.com

Mes compétences :
Management Consulting
Recruiting
Entrepreneurship
Human Resources
Career Development
Enployee Engagement
Talent Acqusition
Strategy
Leadership development
Training
Organizational
Personnel Management
Employee Relations
Business
Talent Manager

Entreprises

  • Networking • Building Candidate Pipelines/Greater San Francisco Bay Area - Seeking HR Talent Acquisition - Recruiting Position

    2017 - maintenant • Persuasive, solution-oriented communicator with highly effective motivational skills
    • With 14+ years of experience
    • Extensive background in staff recruitment and retention
    • Ability to demonstrate leadership skills to include coaching, influencing, collaboration and negotiating in challenging situations
    • Experience working within a team environment, providing suggestions, creative and innovative ideas
    • Ability to learn and grow in a fast-paced, multi-tasking global working environment
    • Entrepreneurial-minded individual with a strong drive to succeed
    • Exceptional attention to detail
    • Skill with Microsoft Office suite (Word, Excel, Access, Outlook, PowerPoint)

  • ART & MERVEILLE - Director of Sales and Marketing - Owner ART & MERVEILLE

    2008 - 2014 • Oversaw and managed all aspects of gallery operations, including: shipping, inventory, consignments, art-handling, framing, web design, and daily gallery appearance and maintenance
    • Presented and sold the gallery’s extensive inventory of Modern Master and Contemporary prints to beginning as well as seasoned collectors
    • Collaborated in selecting work to be displayed in exhibitions
    • Identified, developed and fostered public and private sector partnerships to develop audience, enrich artistic programming and maximize resources
    • Managed all communication and scheduled appointments with exhibiting artists
    • Hired and supervised gallery staff in exhibition related duties
    • Scheduled appointments and maintained communication with artists for exhibitions
    • Monitored supplies and budget and ensured compliance to same
    • Worked with gallery team to devise and executed marketing strategies
    • Supported in installing work for exhibitions
    • Participated in various bi-weekly meetings related to exhibitions
    • Demonstrated ability to develop relationships with customers and coworkers
    • Negotiated with other galleries and other third parties involved in the sale of artists work

  • UNICEF - Human Resources Consultant

    Paris 2007 - 2007 • Management of recruitment processes including job descriptions, vacancy announcement, and screening of candidates, organization and participation in the interview panels
    • Investigated, researched and prepared brief notes or reports on new policies, procedures, and practices of human resources to ensure accurate service delivery
    • Liaison to other agencies regarding issues related to procedures and policies of human resources
    • Demonstrated ability to diagnose problems to identified and communicate processes to support change initiatives

  • Georges Pompidou European Hospital - Lead Recruiter

    2005 - 2006 • Lead team of 8 Recruiters to fill all positions
    • Developed recruiting and sourcing strategies to identify and attract candidates
    • Hired over 2500 employees within 2 years.
    • Met all recruiting goals.
    • Developed and implemented new procedures and processes.
    • Managed all phases of recruitment, including defining hiring management needs and posting available positions.

  • MFP Services - HR Generalist

    2000 - 2004 • Full cycle recruitment including placing ads, interviewing candidates, screening resumes, performing background and employment checks and making job offers
    • Assisted the HR Director in all day to day department functions
    • Handled employee benefits including enrolling employees in health plans and any related issues
    • Processed all Workers Comp and Disability claims including paperwork
    • Conducted new hire orientation
    • Assisted with annual benefit open enrollment
    • Maintained employee files through in-house computerized system
    • Processed new hire paperwork including payroll payment and processing through in-house system
    • Handled questions and concerns from employees and assisted in resolving all issues
    • Coordinated training programs, selecting content and sourcing training

  • A.P.A.S BTP - Sales and Marketing Manager

    1997 - 1999 • Developed and implemented strategic marketing plans and sales plans
    • Managed and directed staff including recruitment, selection and development to achieve Company goals and objectives
    • Developed and managed sales/marketing operating budgets
    • Directed product research and development
    • Coordinator Liaison between sales department and other sales related units

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

