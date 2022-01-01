Menu

Yolande MAHOUKOU

POINTE NOIRE

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Pointe-Noire

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • CREDIT DU CONGO - CHARGEE RECRUTEMENT ET FORMATION

    2015 - maintenant

Formations

  • Institut Supérieur Management (Dakar)

    Dakar 2003 - 2004
Annuaire des membres :