Menu

Yolande ZOGO MASSY

  • COMITE OLYMPIQUE
  • RESPONSABLE RELATIONS PUBLIQUES

YAOUNDE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • COMITE OLYMPIQUE - RESPONSABLE RELATIONS PUBLIQUES

    Communication | YAOUNDE 2007 - maintenant

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :