Yolane JAPHET

Mes compétences :
Négociation
Chine
Vin
Business development
Commerce international
Asie
Entreprises
Domaines Auriol
- Business Development Manager
2010 - maintenantOpening of the rep- office in Shanghai (Maison Sud de France), sole local representative
** Sales activities: prospection and client visits (2 weeks business trip / month),
Negotiation, order monitoring, training of sales staff and management team, wine tastings.
** Marketing activities: building of company strategy in China Mainland, selection of wine packaging for Chinese market, attendance in wine fairs (Shanghai FHC 2010, Bordeaux Vinexpo 2011, Shanghai Asia Vinisud 2013, Chengdu Wine Fair 2013 ),
Translation in Chinese of wine technical profiles and back labels, support to importers in promotional events
Achievements:
Proactive implementation of business strategy in Chinese wine high competitive market.
=> Improvement of the company brand image in China, through trainings and wine tastings
=> China turnover 2011: +123% compared to 2010
=> China turnover 2012: stability reached whereas the local market faced dropping figures.
=> Prospects portfolio 2012: adding more than 60 importers/distributors contacts
=> Market coverage 2012 in strategic areas: Sichuan, Fujian, Jiangsu
Languages used: French, English and Chinese
A.D.I.T
- Business Analyst
2006 - 2009 Research : R & D and innovation, competitive intelligence and market studies (aerospace, defense, energy)
- Due diligence
- Development of Chinese business and industrial networks (Guanxi)
- Investigation on cyber-counterfeiting (pharmaceutical)
Languages used: French, English and Chinese
Fenghua Sanyang Trading (Ningbo), Business
- BDM Assistant
2006 - 2006Prospection, customers and prospects network development, factory inspection
Languages used: French, English and Chinese
EADS Sogerma
- Interpreter
Colomiers2006 - 2006 French, English and Chinese interpreter
Occasion : visit of a Chinese Delegation from AVIC company
French Employer Organisation MEDEF International (Paris)
- Project Manager Assistant
2005 - 2005Business Intelligence Research
Languages used : French, English