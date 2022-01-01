Menu

Yolane JAPHET

SHANGHAI

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Négociation
Chine
Vin
Business development
Commerce international
Asie

Entreprises

  • Domaines Auriol - Business Development Manager

    2010 - maintenant Opening of the rep- office in Shanghai (Maison Sud de France), sole local representative

    ** Sales activities: prospection and client visits (2 weeks business trip / month),
    Negotiation, order monitoring, training of sales staff and management team, wine tastings.
    ** Marketing activities: building of company strategy in China Mainland, selection of wine packaging for Chinese market, attendance in wine fairs (Shanghai FHC 2010, Bordeaux Vinexpo 2011, Shanghai Asia Vinisud 2013, Chengdu Wine Fair 2013 ),
    Translation in Chinese of wine technical profiles and back labels, support to importers in promotional events

    Achievements:
    Proactive implementation of business strategy in Chinese wine high competitive market.
    => Improvement of the company brand image in China, through trainings and wine tastings
    => China turnover 2011: +123% compared to 2010
    => China turnover 2012: stability reached whereas the local market faced dropping figures.
    => Prospects portfolio 2012: adding more than 60 importers/distributors contacts
    => Market coverage 2012 in strategic areas: Sichuan, Fujian, Jiangsu
    Languages used: French, English and Chinese

  • A.D.I.T - Business Analyst

    2006 - 2009 Research : R & D and innovation, competitive intelligence and market studies (aerospace, defense, energy)
    - Due diligence
    - Development of Chinese business and industrial networks (Guanxi)
    - Investigation on cyber-counterfeiting (pharmaceutical)
    Languages used: French, English and Chinese

  • Fenghua Sanyang Trading (Ningbo), Business - BDM Assistant

    2006 - 2006 Prospection, customers and prospects network development, factory inspection
    Languages used: French, English and Chinese

  • EADS Sogerma - Interpreter

    Colomiers 2006 - 2006 French, English and Chinese interpreter
    Occasion : visit of a Chinese Delegation from AVIC company

  • French Employer Organisation MEDEF International (Paris) - Project Manager Assistant

    2005 - 2005 Business Intelligence Research
    Languages used : French, English

Formations

