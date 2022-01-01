Menu

Yolene MONEDERO

Courbevoie

Entreprises

  • Laboratoires Expanscience - Web Projects Manager

    Courbevoie 2010 - 2010 - Benchmarking
    - Référencement Web
    -

  • INSERM laboratory - Research assistant in immunology of transplantation

    2008 - 2008 INSERM is the national institute for heath and medical research.
    Study of activation pathways for an immunotolerance molecule that could be used in immunology of transplantation

  • Mibelle Biochemistry - Product Manager Assistant

    2008 - 2009 Participation to the realization of new documentation packages for cosmetic active ingredients
    - Competitors' surveys of new products launch
    - Writing of brochures and presentations for two blockbusters products
    - Participation to Cosmetic exhibitions

  • Air Liquide - Mission

    Paris 2008 - 2008 Realisation of technical documents about cryogenic cristallisation of fat and olive oil production.

  • INSERM U582 - Research assistant

    2007 - 2007 HLA-G action for the regulation of lymphocytes activity
    - Survey of lymphocytes pathway activation induced by HLA-G
    - Cell culture
    - Western Blot
    - Immunoprecipitation

Formations

  • Institut Sup'Bio Technique De Paris ISBP

    Villejuif maintenant

  • Sup'Biotech

    Villejuif 2005 - 2010 Biotechnology

    SUP’BIOTECH’s education is a multidisciplinary balance between scientific and engineering qualifications, management skills, industrial know-how as well as knowledge of the international biotechnology market.

