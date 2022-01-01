Retail
Yomichel RÉMY
Yomichel RÉMY
Paris
En résumé
Entreprises
Ministère de l'Éducation nationale
- Proviseur honoraire
Paris
1962 - maintenant
Chef d'établissement
Formations
Université Amiens Picardie Jules Verne
Laon
1966 - 1971
Réseau
Alain CANCÉMI
Bertrand SERY
Daniel ANDRE
Gary HOAREAU
Gérald RAMALINGOM
Lionel CERAN
Loic VERRON
Louis POINT
Richard DJIMALDET
