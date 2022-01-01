Retail
Yongsong LIU
Yongsong LIU
BEIJING
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
FETECH Solutions SAS
- Actionnaire
2013 - maintenant
Chercher des produits Européennes pour l'industrie ferroviaire
Energie7 International
- Responsable de Bureau de Beijing en Chine
2004 - 2013
Formations
Groupe INSEEC INSEEC
Paris
2001 - 2003
Bernard Charles BIELER
Fabrice SPLINDER
Gauthier BEUSCART
Glossaire INTERNATIONAL
Nan LIU
Thomas PEIX
Vincent TEBOUL
