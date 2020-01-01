Menu

Yoni AIDAN

  • Founder & CEO
  • Collection Maisons Particulières
  Founder & CEO

Paris

Entreprises

  • Collection Maisons Particulières - Founder & CEO

    Direction générale | Paris (75000) 2013 - maintenant Collection of iconic hotels conceived as luxury private houses

  • Blue Hope - Founder & CEO

    Direction générale | Paris (75000) 2011 - maintenant Private holding company

  • AlixPartners - Director

    Paris (75000) 2007 - 2011 Consulting firm specialized in urgent performance improvement and complex restructuring situation

  • Messika - Director

    Paris (75000) 2005 - 2007 Luxury brand develops high jewelry and diamond trading activities

  • Ernst & Young - Associate

    Paris (75000) 2001 - 2005 Consulting firm (ex. Arthur Andersen, Transaction Services)

  • Richemont - Internship

    Paris (75000) 2001 - 2001 Luxury group develops some of the world's most prestigious luxury goods Maisons (incl. Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels)

Formations

  • EDC Paris Business School

    Paris (75000) 1996 - 2001 Master's degree - Educational Partnership with HEC Entrepreneurs

