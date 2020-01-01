Yoni AIDAN

Entreprises
Collection Maisons Particulières
- Founder & CEO
Direction générale | Paris (75000)
2013 - maintenant
Collection of iconic hotels conceived as luxury private houses
Blue Hope
- Founder & CEO
Direction générale | Paris (75000)
2011 - maintenant
Private holding company
AlixPartners
- Director
Paris (75000)
2007 - 2011
Consulting firm specialized in urgent performance improvement and complex restructuring situation
Messika
- Director
Paris (75000)
2005 - 2007
Luxury brand develops high jewelry and diamond trading activities
Ernst & Young
- Associate
Paris (75000)
2001 - 2005
Consulting firm (ex. Arthur Andersen, Transaction Services)
Richemont
- Internship
Paris (75000)
2001 - 2001
Luxury group develops some of the world's most prestigious luxury goods Maisons (incl. Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels)
