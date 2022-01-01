Menu

Yosana MORGENBRODT

ST OUEN

Mes compétences :
Presentation
Windows
Telecommunication
Training
Office
VB.Net
Unix
VBSCRIPT
Oracle

Entreprises

  • Nokia Siemens Networks - Software tools specialist

    ST OUEN 2009 - maintenant -Supporting project with telecom software tools: Optimizer, AnatomN, NetAct Multiradio Planner and Delivering training for telecom software tools: NetAct Multiradio Planner, AnatomN, Daisy for APAC region from Jakarta office and also on site

  • Dian Graha Elektrika - Senior radio network planner

    2006 - 2009 -Planning BTS (Base Transceiver Station) with Nokia Siemens Networks equipment based on capacity and coverage requirement.
    -Planning and optimizing the frequency for 2G mobile network.
    -Designing 3G mobile network with Siemens equipment: Planning NodeB (3G BTS) type, antenna type, and target area.
    -Solving interference problem.

Formations

Réseau

