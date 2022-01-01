Yosana MORGENBRODT

Mes compétences :
Presentation
Windows
Telecommunication
Training
Office
VB.Net
Unix
VBSCRIPT
Oracle
Entreprises
Nokia Siemens Networks
- Software tools specialist
ST OUEN2009 - maintenant-Supporting project with telecom software tools: Optimizer, AnatomN, NetAct Multiradio Planner and Delivering training for telecom software tools: NetAct Multiradio Planner, AnatomN, Daisy for APAC region from Jakarta office and also on site
Dian Graha Elektrika
- Senior radio network planner
2006 - 2009-Planning BTS (Base Transceiver Station) with Nokia Siemens Networks equipment based on capacity and coverage requirement.
-Planning and optimizing the frequency for 2G mobile network.
-Designing 3G mobile network with Siemens equipment: Planning NodeB (3G BTS) type, antenna type, and target area.
-Solving interference problem.