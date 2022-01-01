Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Yosra KHEMIRI
Ajouter
Yosra KHEMIRI
TUNIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Plasticum tunisie
- Assistante de la direction generale
2011 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Ahmed DAGHROUR
Ahmed HACHANI
Mehdi FITOURI
Othman BEJI
Othmane RAIS
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z