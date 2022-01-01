Menu

Yosri BELKHAMSA

MENZEL BOURGUIBA

Entreprises

  • Les Ciments de Bizerte - Chef de Service Maintenance des broyeurs à ciment et Coke de pétrole

    2015 - maintenant

  • Les Ciments de Bizerte - Ingénieur Maintenance Industrielle

    2011 - maintenant

  • ECOTI - Ingénieur Maintenance

    2008 - 2011

Formations

  • INSAT (Institut National Des Sciences Appliqués Et De Technologies) (Tunis)

    Tunis 2002 - 2008 Instrumentation et Maintenance Industrielle

  • Lycée Mixte (Menzel Bourguiba)

    Menzel Bourguiba 1998 - 2002 Maths

