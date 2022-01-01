Retail
Yosri BELKHAMSA
Yosri BELKHAMSA
MENZEL BOURGUIBA
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Les Ciments de Bizerte
- Chef de Service Maintenance des broyeurs à ciment et Coke de pétrole
2015 - maintenant
Les Ciments de Bizerte
- Ingénieur Maintenance Industrielle
2011 - maintenant
ECOTI
- Ingénieur Maintenance
2008 - 2011
Formations
INSAT (Institut National Des Sciences Appliqués Et De Technologies) (Tunis)
Tunis
2002 - 2008
Instrumentation et Maintenance Industrielle
Lycée Mixte (Menzel Bourguiba)
Menzel Bourguiba
1998 - 2002
Maths
Maths
Amine SOUABNI
Aymen LAKHRACH
Fersi MED AN
Hemrit WISSEM
Horchani JAMEL
Joel BLANCHARD
Karim MIAADI
Mehdi KHECHINI
Meher AYED
Mohamed MAALEJ
