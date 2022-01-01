Menu

Yota FOMBA

DOUALA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
NDT and welding coordinator
Inspection and Welding Procedure Specification

Entreprises

  • Dash inspectorate Cameroon - Coordinator

    2013 - maintenant Coordination of Inspection and Quality Control activities with partners such as The Solution Sarl,
    with projects such as E13 Sonara Limbe, CTI 3 Total Gabon, Construction Documents follow-up on the project Evolution de Schema de Raffinage EPE Phase I SONARA Limbe, with Bureau Veritas.

  • Bureau Veritas - Welding Engineer & Inspector

    Puteaux 2011 - 2013 Establish WPS, PQR, welder certifications, NDT control, Welding Inspection and Quality Control, Welding Training etc

  • PHP - Project Coordinator

    2010 - 2011 Preparation, Design and execution of installation of Electric Pumps at pumping stations

  • Schlumberger - Pipe Fitter

    Paris 2010 - 2010 Installation of Cement Unit on the Oil Rig Noble Tommy Criaghead and Ship Swire Pacific Aurora

  • Cometal - Welding Supervisor

    2008 - 2010 Coordinate Welding jobs; Assist welders in the execution of welding procedure specifications, Ensure safety during welding jobs, tender reports to the Welding Inspector
    Project; Traitement Des Eaux sur le Plateform Petrolier BAP; Dans le Golphe de Guinnea pour Total E&P Cameroon

  • Cameroon Shipyard and Industrial Engineering - Welder and Team Leader

    2007 - 2008 Ensuring that welding jobs are down to the approved standards

Formations

