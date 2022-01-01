Yota FOMBA

Mes compétences :
NDT and welding coordinator
Inspection and Welding Procedure Specification
Dash inspectorate Cameroon
- Coordinator
2013 - maintenantCoordination of Inspection and Quality Control activities with partners such as The Solution Sarl,
with projects such as E13 Sonara Limbe, CTI 3 Total Gabon, Construction Documents follow-up on the project Evolution de Schema de Raffinage EPE Phase I SONARA Limbe, with Bureau Veritas.
Bureau Veritas
- Welding Engineer & Inspector
Puteaux2011 - 2013Establish WPS, PQR, welder certifications, NDT control, Welding Inspection and Quality Control, Welding Training etc
PHP
- Project Coordinator
2010 - 2011Preparation, Design and execution of installation of Electric Pumps at pumping stations
Schlumberger
- Pipe Fitter
Paris2010 - 2010Installation of Cement Unit on the Oil Rig Noble Tommy Criaghead and Ship Swire Pacific Aurora
Cometal
- Welding Supervisor
2008 - 2010Coordinate Welding jobs; Assist welders in the execution of welding procedure specifications, Ensure safety during welding jobs, tender reports to the Welding Inspector
Project; Traitement Des Eaux sur le Plateform Petrolier BAP; Dans le Golphe de Guinnea pour Total E&P Cameroon
Cameroon Shipyard and Industrial Engineering
- Welder and Team Leader
2007 - 2008Ensuring that welding jobs are down to the approved standards