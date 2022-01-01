Menu

Yotolngar KOSS-ADOUMNODJI

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Control Room
Installation and Commissioning
Maintenance management
Develop time estimates
Planned Maintenance
Reactive Maintenance
control systems hardware/software development and
Corrective and preventive maintenance
HMI program maintenance
Solenoids
Low Voltage
Air Compressors
Waste Water Treatment
Electronic maintenance of computer and telecom equ
Electricals design
installation
maintenance
Design
Curative and corrective maintenance
Power Stations
Medium Voltage
Data Collection
Microelectronics
Siemens Hardware
Base Station Controller
VSC
Microsoft Foundation Classes
Data Processing
Ethernet
Fibre Optics > Optical Fibre
Integration Testing
PROFINET
SAP
Programmable Logic Controller
SCADA
User Interface > HMI
Uninterruptible Power Supply

Entreprises

  • CIMAF-TCHAD - Electrical Supervisor

    2016 - maintenant

  • Brasseries Du Tchad (groupe Castel) - Ingénieur de maintenance en électricité, automatisme et instrumentation

    2014 - 2016

  • Computer Golfe Tchad - Ingénieur d'étude, dimensionnement et de réalisation en électricité, électronique, réseau informatiq

    2011 - 2014

Formations

Réseau

