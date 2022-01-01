Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Youan Herve YOUAN BI
Ajouter
Youan Herve YOUAN BI
ABIDJAN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
DUT electronique
Entreprises
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Formations
Institut National Polytecnhique Felix Houphouet Boigny (Abidjan)
Abidjan
2010 - 2013
Réseau
Catherine NOUFÉ GBOTTA
Herve KAVEGE
Jules Cedric ALLECHY
Kahoa MAGOURI
Kouame Emile KOFFI
Kouassi Adolphe N'GUESSAN
Malm THIERRY
Yacouba SERIFOU
Youssouf CAMARA
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z