Youcef AIT MOUHOUB

Extensive GSMA World Mobile Network Experience as Operations and Maintenance lead, my rule in this assignment is to achieve the objectives of the Network Operations, the network availability with a good performances, the 2nd line of operations, Escalation/Dispatching/Follow up procedures, Spare Parts process control.

Extensive experience in mobile/carriers business and experience in an interconnect / roaming

Knowledge in developing and maintaining ITIL policies and procedures

Strong knowledge and solid experience in Business Processes for Telco’s (eTOM Model preferably)

Expert Level experience in Billing and VAS System processes and applications (For Telco’s preferably)

Ensure Incident Management handling, Change management handling, Problem Management handling, Crisis Management Handling.

C-Level engagement, Strong Networking, Change management and transformation skills