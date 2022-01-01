Menu

Youcef BELGAID

AIN TAYA

En résumé

Toujours souriant gaie et plein d hummours

Entreprises

  • Air algerie - Chef de file

    1980 - maintenant

  • maison bmw beo alger - Mecanicien auto

    1975 - 1980 c etait juste un depannage

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :