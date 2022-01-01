Youcef BOUCHACHI

Mes compétences :
Oil & Gas
Conventional Oil & Gas
Seismic Inversion
Well test analysis
sedimentary basin analysis
Adobe Illustrator
ArcGIS
Linux
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Word
Entreprises
Sonatrach
- Geoscientiste
2015 - maintenantIn charge of :
-Study of the geomechanical behavior of unconventional reservoirs.
-Seismic characterization of non-conventional reservoirs.
-seismic interpretation.
-Prospect generation.
- implantations reports in Berkine Est project.
-DST report.
-seismic acquisition follow up.
- seismic processing follow up.
-Correlation and data interpretation
SONATRACH
- Geophysical engineer
2014 - maintenantField: Oil and Gas.
Algiers-ALGERIA Position held: Geophysical engineer.
In charge of :
* Characterization of unconventional reservoirs.
* Geomecanis study.
* Seismic mapping
* Well implantation report.
* DST report.
* Field mission report (acquisition).
* Quantitative seismic interpretation using structural attributes and stratigraphic attributes.
* Well interpretation.
* Calculates parameters of the seismic source using the spectrum.
* Interpretation of logs.
Nuclear researsh center, ALGERIA
- Geoscientiste
2013 - 2014-exploration of uranium deposits.
-Acquisition of geomagnetic,radiometric and Gravimetric data.
-Processing of geomagnetic,radiometric and Gravimetric data.
-Interpretation of geomagnetic,radiometric and Gravimetric data.
-QHSE training.
Formations
Stanford University (Stanford)
Stanford2019 - 2019STATEMENT OF ACCOMPLISHMENT
nderstanding of practical issues in oil and gas
production from extremely low permeability formations utilizing
knowledge of the stresses in the Earth, principles of rock mechanics,
structural geology, petroleum engineering, and earthquake seismology.
USTHB - Université Des Sciences Et De La Technologie Houari Boumediene (Alger)