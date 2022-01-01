Menu

Youcef BOUHAFSI

TLEMCEN

En résumé

More than 4 years of experience in the Satellite communication systems, able to carry out various system engineering activities including designing/optimizing end-to-end satellite systems at Ku/ Ka bands using advanced space and ground segment technologies to provide fixed and mobile satellite communication services.

Mes compétences :
Excellent interpersonal skills
Communications Satellites
Engineering system testing
UNIX/Linux Operating System, Virtualization platfo
Advanced Knowledge of C&C++, MATLAB

Entreprises

  • Algerian Space Agency - Satellite Communications Systems Engineer

    2015 - maintenant - Specify, design, optimize and implement network solutions, comprised of satellite broadcasting Systems, VSAT Systems, Communication systems and software systems
    - Perform transmission analysis, in particular link budget calculations, and studies in support of customer services
    - Providing link design and capacity analysis as technical inputs to the development of business plans
    - Preparation, leadership and execution of FAT (factory acceptance test), SAT (Site acceptance test) during the technical acceptance of the communication satellite project
    - Leadership and execution of In Orbit tests (IOT) for Ku & Ka AlcomSat1 transponder channels

  • ZTE Corporation - Telecom BSS Engineer

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2014 - 2015 - Perform telecom product implementation, functional, interoperability, and acceptance testing (verify the required interfaces using Linux/UNIX/Windows Server high level languages).
    - Update and track test results, issues and associated test frameworks in partnership with ZTE development team.
    - Identify, diagnose, report, and assist ZTE development team in resolving defects and verifying bug fixes. Provides feedback to improve the testability
    - Provide remote technical assistance to the customer personnel who are diagnosing, troubleshooting, and debugging ZTE products
    - Handovers the site on completion to the client with proper documentation

Formations

  • China Academy Of Space Technology (Pekin)

    Pekin 2016 - 2017 Professional Certificate/ Training

  • University Of Sciences And Technology Houari Boumediene (USTHB) (Alger)

    Alger 2009 - 2011 Master Degree in Intelligent and communicating Systems (Signal processing)

    Professional training in communication satellite systems:

    - Communications satellites, Payloads/Transponders
    - Satellite Architecture: Broadcast, Mesh, Hub-Spoke, Point-to-Point
    - Design/operation of a Digital Satellite broadcasting Sytem Vsat Systems in Ku, Ka bands
    - Design/operation SBAS Systems
    - Multiple Access Techniques: FDMA, DAMA, MF-TDMA, CDMA,

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :