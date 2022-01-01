Youcef BOULEKBACHE

J`ai un capital de plus de 27 ans d`expérience dans le domaine de sécurité industrielle et l`intervention.



Durant ces longues années de travail dans le domaine des hydrocarbures dans des différents champs au sud de l`Algérie (Hassi Messaoud, Champ Berkine du Groupement Sonatrach Anadarko et actuellement Champ El Merk qui appartient au groupement Berkine ) j`ai confronté beaucoup de challenge et j`ai levé des défis a partir de métier de base comme conducteur d`intervention en grimpant sur les échelles hiérarchiques du service intervention.



Actuellement un autre challenge dans ma vie professionnelle; Depuis une année, je suis dans le Champ pétrolier et gazier d `El Merk (Groupement Berkine: Sonatrach Anadarko) encore une fois J`ai eu l`opportunité pour concrétiser mes connaissance, compétences, valoriser, et enrichir mon expérience a travers l`assistance aux différentes opérations de démarrage du CPF ( Start-up of the first oil of the project).



Expérience

Contremaitre HSE Intervention Principal

Groupement Berkine (joint venture entre Sonatrach et Anadarko)

mars 2012 – Aujourd'hui (1 an 6 mois)Champ El Merk

- Gestion et formation des agents intervention (nouvellement recrutés) pour le projet.

- Supervision des différentes opérations d`exercices et de simulations d`intervention.

- Programmation des inspections et audits concernant les installations de sécurité.

- Assistance aux différentes étapes de start-up (first oil) du CPF.

Fire fighting team foreman

Sontrach Anadarko Joint Venture

juillet 1998 – mars 2012 (13 ans 9 mois)El Merk CFP Sonatrach Andarko JV Groupement Berkine

-Implementation of copanies HSE procedures and emeregency plan practices.

-Check the serviceability of Crash Fire Tender (CFT), extinguishers, first aid kits, rescue tool & equipment and report to top management on any defects and maintenance required.

-Attend to aircraft incidents or accidents and perform fire fighting and rescue operations duties and attend to all other fires.

-Check the available items and equipment carries on Airport Emergency Service (AMS) vehicles and ascertain their serviceability.

-Drive and operate Airport Emergency Service (AES) vehicles and equipment.

-Lead and supervise in fire fighting and rescue operation.

-Ensure that all fire personnel on duty are physically fit and are capable of handling their assigned duties on any emergency scenario in CPF, Basecamp, or airport.

-Inspect safety facilities on operational equipment and submit report to top management.

-Conduct routine maintenance and repairing on fire fighting vehicles, equipment, extinguisher, fire hydrants etc.

-Participate in or assist in conducting routine physical exercises training, hot and wet drill and review crew performance.

-Organized and participate in fire prevention and fire protection inspection on daily bases within the CPF.

-Maintain a state of alertness on 24 hours.

Firefighting truck driver and operator

Sonatrach Direction Production

juin 1985 – janvier 1998 (12 ans 8 mois)Southern Industrial CPF Sonatrach Hassi Messaoud

-Receives notification of fire or accident alarm calls during shift, and takes emergency action immediately according to emergency procedures. Includes mobilizing fire fighting truck and associated equipment in preparation for fire fighting operation, communicating relevant information to Fire & Security Leader and other concerned personnel, and proceeding to location of fire / incident.

-Drives Fire Truck to fire or accident location and ensures proper positioning of Fire Truck. Connects hoses, starts extinguisher pump and main water pump, adjusts flow pressure, ensures the use of proper extinguisher and fights fires with water, carbon dioxide, dry chemical powder, BCF or foam. Once fire is extinguished, switches off the pump in coordination with Fire & Security Supervisor, reloads hoses, drives vehicle back to station and replenishes consumed materials.

-Carries out, rescue operations in cases of vehicle or field accidents, such as axe-breaking crashed vehicles and freeing trapped passengers.

-Performs standby fire watch duties at various areas in the plants. Includes driving Fire Trucks to location of repair or maintenance work, and ensuring readiness of equipment for fire fighting.

-Operates, the powder, CO2 and Nitrogen refilling and hose washing machines to refill, pressurize and repair mobile fire equipment.

-Checks visually and takes periodic readings of the local panel boards of the Halon System on floating roof tanks and buildings and the CO2 Halon systems on sub-stations. Reports to the Fire & Security Leader any defect and coordinates with Supervisor for the necessary adjustments and repairs.

-Trains and drills regularly on fire prevention, fire fighting and safety equipment, maintenance and rescue techniques.

-Performs other similar or related duties, as assigned, such as carrying out job watch duties, reporting unsafe work practices, reporting shortage or damages of equipment, etc.

Compétences et expertise

Firefighting

Fire Safety

Fire Protection

Training

Emergency Management

Evacuation

Gas Detection

Fire fighting truck...

First Aid

Fire Extinguisher

Fire extinguisher...

HSE Management Systems

Emergency intervention

Communication Skills

Formation

CNPP, Expert en prévention et en maîtrise des risques

Institut Algerien de petrole (Oran)

Conducteur d`intervention), HSE, tres bien