Younes KECHIR

Paris

En résumé

Provide support for technical inquiries on power generation equipment. Provide technical support for maintenance units in Installation and commissioning phase, support and provide technical leadership for field customers. Support service and maintenance activities at Customer site, using available technical and commercial recourses to resolve site issues. Mentored multiple Field Engineers and Technicians with issues pertaining to Project Management, Oracle, computers, Windows and technical GE equipment. Current role has expanded into Technical Financial Offers supporting Gas Steam Turbine/Generator Maintenance Sales with customer face-to-face meetings – review Technical scopes and schedule preparation.

Entreprises

  • General Electric - Lead Field Engineer

    Paris 2015 - maintenant Leading GE frame 5, 6F, 9E , 9FA:FB , Combined cycle and generators on disassembly, reassembly, troubleshooting (RCA), heavy-duty rotating equipment in countries within MEA region. • Perform Several Compressor Enhancement (Mechanical Up grades )

  • Association Sonatrach/British Petroleum/ Statoil JVGAS - Internship Trainee on Inspection and Monitoring of Corrosion inside Pipelines

    2010 - 2010

  • GE General Electric - Mechanical Engineer (Field Engineer Gas Turbine)

    2010 - 2014

  • Association Sonatrach/British Petroleum/ Statoil JVGAS - Internship Trainee about Gas Production Facilities

    2009 - 2009

  • Societé National des Véhicules Industriels SNVI - Internship Trainee on casting at the Mechanical - Factory Floor at National Industrial Vehicle Fir

    2008 - 2008

  • Dekorane Turquie - Practical training in workshops formatting Polyester

    2008 - 2008 Mise en formes des matériaux plastiques

Formations

  • Green Belt Certification Training Completed Schenectady NY, USA Aug 2015 (Schenectady Ny)

    Schenectady Ny 2015 - 2015 Green Belt Certification

  • Project Management Institute PMI (USA)

    USA 2013 - 2013 Project Management (Dubai)

  • GE Energy Learning Center (Power System University) USA (New York)

    New York 2010 - 2011 Gas Turbine

  • Université Des Sciences Et Technologies Houari Boumediene (Alger)

    Alger 2005 - 2010 Ingénieur

    Génie Mécanique / Sciences des Matériaux - Ingénieur Génie Mécanique Option Science et Génie des Matériaux ( Méttalurgie , Polymères et Céramiques, corrosion et dégradation des matériaux)

