Younes KECHIR

Provide support for technical inquiries on power generation equipment. Provide technical support for maintenance units in Installation and commissioning phase, support and provide technical leadership for field customers. Support service and maintenance activities at Customer site, using available technical and commercial recourses to resolve site issues. Mentored multiple Field Engineers and Technicians with issues pertaining to Project Management, Oracle, computers, Windows and technical GE equipment. Current role has expanded into Technical Financial Offers supporting Gas Steam Turbine/Generator Maintenance Sales with customer face-to-face meetings – review Technical scopes and schedule preparation.