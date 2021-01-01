Younes LARHOUIILE

Specialties
- Business Intelligence: OBIEE, SQL Server 2008 R2, Pentaho Suite BI,
- DataWareHousing: PowerAmc.
- ETL: SQL Server Integration Services,Talend Open Studio,Pentaho Data Integration
- Reporting: Oracle BI publisher ,answer , SQL Server Reporting Services,Report Builder 3.0,SAP Business Object XI, Crystal Report, JasperReport
- OLAP: Analytics Workspace Manager (AWM) , SQL Server Analysis Services, Mondrian OLAP, Palo OLAP, Crystal Analysis.
- Datamining: SPSS Clementine.
- ERP: OpenERP, NetWeaver .
- CRM: SugarCRM.
- SGBD: MySQL, Oracle,SQL Server 2008 ,Microsoft Access.
-Programmation :JEE, Java,ABAP,C, C++, SQL,PL/SQL,MDX
Mes compétences :
