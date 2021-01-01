Menu

Younes LARHOUIILE

ST OUEN

En résumé

Specialties
- Business Intelligence: OBIEE, SQL Server 2008 R2, Pentaho Suite BI,
- DataWareHousing: PowerAmc.
- ETL: SQL Server Integration Services,Talend Open Studio,Pentaho Data Integration
- Reporting: Oracle BI publisher ,answer , SQL Server Reporting Services,Report Builder 3.0,SAP Business Object XI, Crystal Report, JasperReport
- OLAP: Analytics Workspace Manager (AWM) , SQL Server Analysis Services, Mondrian OLAP, Palo OLAP, Crystal Analysis.
- Datamining: SPSS Clementine.
- ERP: OpenERP, NetWeaver .
- CRM: SugarCRM.
- SGBD: MySQL, Oracle,SQL Server 2008 ,Microsoft Access.
-Programmation :JEE, Java,ABAP,C, C++, SQL,PL/SQL,MDX

Mes compétences :
Oracle BI
Business Intelligence
PL/SQL
ETL
SSIS
SSAS
SSRS
ODI

Entreprises

  • Nokia Siemens Networks - Consultant OBIEE

    ST OUEN 2012 - maintenant

  • Groupe AKSAL - Consultant MSBI

    Casablanca 2012 - 2012 Sujet:

    Mise en place d'une solution décisionnel finance corporate.

    Mission:

    - Rédaction du cahier des charges.
    - Cadrage du besoin des utilisateurs.
    - Rédaction des spécifications fonctionnelles et techniques.
    - Conception du Datawarehouse
    - Elaboration du cahier des spécifications techniques ETL.
    - Réalisation des Transformations et des Taches d’ETL.
    - Réalisation des Rapports.

    Technologies:

    SQL SERVER 2008 R2( SSIS,SSAS,SSRS),Sharepoint 2010

Formations

  • Oracle University

    Casablanca 2012 - 2012 Orace BI 11g R1 : Build Repositories Ed 1 (Fr)
    Orace BI 11g R1 : Creer des rapports et des tableaux de bord Ed 1
    Oracle Database 11g: OLAP Essentials Ed 1

  • Institut National Des Postes Et Telecommunications (Rabat)

    Rabat 2010 - 2012

Réseau