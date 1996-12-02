Youssef ELAMILE (YOUSSEF ELAMILE)

Menu

En résumé

An accomplished and highly skilled professional, who has experience in a wide range of fields from
sales, communications to crisis management. I have acquired and developed numerous sales and
managerial techniques, through past work experience with multinational organisations. I have
extensive experience in Crisis and reputation management. Throughout my career, I have developed
strong analytical and strategic skills; I am an excellent communicator, negotiator and possess the
ability to deal and solve problems under highly pressurised situations. I am patient and able to keep
my cool as well as maintain control of delicate situations in a tense environment.

January 2008 May 2008: Direction Générale dEtudes et de Documentations (DGED) RabatMorocco - Training as a SWAT Team Leader
September 1999 June 2001: MSc in Interactive Multimedia Production - Huddersfield
University

1993: 4 weeks training for the position of Area Manager position - Tandy Training centre

September 1983 July 1987: Degree in Sound and Acoustic Studies.. School of Audio
Engineering SAE (London)

Employment History
August 2010 - April 2019 Crisis Management Image brand and Reputation Director,

Communication:
Speaking several languages allows me to communicate easily with a variety of people from different cultures as I have worked and lived abroad for decades. A surely added value is enabling me to establish and build effective working relationships with great ease.

Adaptable & flexible:
Moving countries several times has enabled me to well adapt to new situations and environments.

Skills

Ability to Negotiated on senior level.
Analysing sales figures, KPIs and forecasting orders.
Dealing with staffing issues and KPI development
Ensuring the highest standards of quality, customer service, health and safety Ability to handle crisis, complaints and advanced problem-solving skills in high pressure environment
A Sharp eye for details and highly focused on customer satisfaction

Fluent in French, Arabic and All North African Dialects

    Communication | RAbat- MAroc 2010 - 2019 Management of Public affair and public Relations conflicts.
    Organizing meeting and mediation with members of the government regarding the delegate management contracts renewal.
    Managing difficult and confrontational transitions between government and Multinational Corporation.
    Supervision of difficult Union Teams in the context of unwanted changes.
    Working with senior management and politics on strategic analyses and solutions for maintaining social peace.
    Follow up on press releases and various media about the crisis and presenting the elements of answers to preserve the brand image and corporate reputation.
    Overseeing the communication team involved with the new media tools

    October 2007 December 2008 Crisis Management Consultant

    Client: Summer Media Advice LTD UK, and The Moroccan Government
    The mission was to accompany a British client in the closure of one of his biggest
    textile production unit in Morocco with nearly 4500 affected workers.
    Working on planning a closure management plan.
    Organizing and planning the announcement of the closure to the politics and the media.
    Preparing internal and external communications strategies.
    Manage and deal with changes in employee behaviours and dealing efficiently with the employees frustration and anger.
    Engaging in dialogue with the various Union leaders. Presenting the Unions leaders the new transition plans, and the government's
    suggestions on new job opportunities and careers. Without losing sight that, the risk of destabilising social peace was at his highest.
    October 2006 July 2007 Organiser and Event Operations Manager.
    Mission: Image repositioning mandate for the National Association of Local Authorities Of Morocco (ANCLM) and the communal Equipment Fund (FEC) as part of the Decentralisation process.
    Developing a solution on several axes with total responsibility.
    Creation and organisation of an international Forum dedicated to local authorities (FICL)
    Planning the Forums infrastructure, setups, programs, conferences, and workshops.
    Introducing partnerships with local and foreign actors to promote the image of the Representatives in the framework of the planned activities.
    Arranging Signatures of international conventions, inter-city twinning, conferences, Round tables, debates
    Development of media strategy (media plan) in several media. Preparing the Communication campaign and managing press relations.
    Exhibition curator.
    October 2004 March 2006 Operations Director - Acoustic and Soundproofing Projects- AMS Ltd.
    Morocco.
    Acoustic Studies preparation and presentation to senior management, investors and
    Shareholders.
    Dealing with site issues, resolving problems with architects, civil engineers, and
    Different building contracting firms.
    Monitoring and handing out the project to the agreed timeline.
    Overseeing a team of 11 people.
    December 1992 December 1996 - Area Manager-Tandy

    InterTAN - London UK

    Best sales achievements of the southern region,
    I concentrated on all aspects of customer services to reach high customer satisfaction Developed add-on sales technic to increase the sales volume of the stores.
    Managing and monitoring the business performance of London Southern outlets.
    Setting and achieving profit targets as well as developing and emphasising on specific products by areas, recruiting and training new salespeople, dealing with day to day staff issues and KPI.
    I made my team achieve the highest sales volumes in the district for all my employment period with the company

