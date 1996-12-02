Youssef ELAMILE (YOUSSEF ELAMILE)

An accomplished and highly skilled professional, who has experience in a wide range of fields from

sales, communications to crisis management. I have acquired and developed numerous sales and

managerial techniques, through past work experience with multinational organisations. I have

extensive experience in Crisis and reputation management. Throughout my career, I have developed

strong analytical and strategic skills; I am an excellent communicator, negotiator and possess the

ability to deal and solve problems under highly pressurised situations. I am patient and able to keep

my cool as well as maintain control of delicate situations in a tense environment.



January 2008 May 2008: Direction Générale dEtudes et de Documentations (DGED) RabatMorocco - Training as a SWAT Team Leader

September 1999 June 2001: MSc in Interactive Multimedia Production - Huddersfield

University



1993: 4 weeks training for the position of Area Manager position - Tandy Training centre



September 1983 July 1987: Degree in Sound and Acoustic Studies.. School of Audio

Engineering SAE (London)



Employment History

August 2010 - April 2019 Crisis Management Image brand and Reputation Director,



Communication:

Speaking several languages allows me to communicate easily with a variety of people from different cultures as I have worked and lived abroad for decades. A surely added value is enabling me to establish and build effective working relationships with great ease.



Adaptable & flexible:

Moving countries several times has enabled me to well adapt to new situations and environments.



Skills



Ability to Negotiated on senior level.

Analysing sales figures, KPIs and forecasting orders.

Dealing with staffing issues and KPI development

Ensuring the highest standards of quality, customer service, health and safety Ability to handle crisis, complaints and advanced problem-solving skills in high pressure environment

A Sharp eye for details and highly focused on customer satisfaction



Fluent in French, Arabic and All North African Dialects