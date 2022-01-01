Youssef SBAI EL IDRISSI, ING.

Mes compétences :
Anglais
COMMERCE
Développement
ERP
Génie
Génie mécanique
Ingénieur
Logistique
Manager
Mécanique
Methodes
Méthodes & qualité
Optimisation
Optimisation process
Organisation
Process
Production
Qualité
Strategy
Entreprises
IBEDI.org
- Morocco Society President
2009 - maintenantThe first-of-its-kind program for Business Development professionals
Veolia Transport Maroc,SA.
- Supply chain manager
2009 - 2009Technical datamining of over 580 buses.
Collect and integrate spare parts datas of over 20 bus types. (Article providers references, references classes, annual purchase forcast, providers adresses and prices)
Porvide the data templates to implement the Enterprise Asset Management from INFOR.
Define the perimeter of implementation of the Enterprise Asset Management.
Organise the supply chain department.
Scania Maroc,SA.
- Logistic operations manager
2007 - 2009Order truck and busses completely knocked down chassis from Brazil. In accordance of commercial need.
Follow up transport and transit of chassis containers.
Plan and follow up the chassis assembly on local plant.
Comply with commercial request related to customer need
ASA, Ltd.
- Service Engineer
2005 - 2006Act as on site representative for ASA Ltd and as focal point for all communications between ASA and its customers.
Regularly meet with customer engineering to record current problems and advise status of outstanding issues.
Provide to customer relevant technical information available for new projects, new options, recommended spare parts.
Ingelec
- Project Manager
Casablanca2004 - 2005Research and design production tools from Autocad and Solidworks software.
Implementation of JD Edwars ERP production module
Definition of finished products manufacturing map.
Definition of the charging centers.
Integration of 800 finished products technical data.
Ingelec
- Production Manager
Casablanca2003 - 2004Follow-up of production programs and co-ordination of workshop manufacturing.
(95% of the commercial orders were satisfied)
Pacification and follow-up of test developed products in the work-shops.
(The test products were put to trail without prejudice to the production objectives).
Follow-up of the evolution of maintenance requests.
(negotiation of release machines delays, adaptation of prescriptions and maintenance interventions)
Follow-up of the evolution of execution of orders by the purchase department.
Follow-up of reports related to check if standards requirements are met on the workshop stations.
(Quality self-control of work station is guaranteed at 100%).
( Moody Certification gave audit certificate ISO 9001 V2000, representing total success of the Ingelec factory within the definition of the use of the factory under my responsibility the 24th June 2003.
Proposal of ways to improve the performance of workshops.
(Install an index of time remaining on monthly production schedule by charging center, participate in the elaboration of the manufacturing process for manufacturing process for certificate ISO 9001 V2000, participate in the elaboration of the identification procedure to obtain certificate ISO 9001 V2000.
Proposal to improve hygiene and safety procedures in the workshops.
(Order oil proof shoes for the shop floor workers, ordering of having equipment adapted to the level of sonorisation in the workshops, cancellation of badge wearing in the workshops to avoid injury, no work-related accidents during the period of 2003 and 2004).
Ingelec
- Production Executive
Casablanca2002 - 2003Elaborate and improve daily and monthly reporting for the Unit1 and Unit 3 Production manager.