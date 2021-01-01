Menu

Youssouf COULIBALY

Industrial computer engineer, I am specialized in embedded software development in C/C++ and GUI in C#/NI LabVIEW.
Right now I work mainly on ARM STM32 targets, but I have worked on Microchip targets (PIC16, PIC18, PIC24 and dsPIC33) for more than 6 years within good knowledges in industrial bus and communication protocols (RS232, RS485, I2C, SPI, UART, CAN, CANopen, Modbus, Ethernet IP ...).

Logiciels embarqués
LabVIEW
Bus & Réseaux Industriels
Microsoft C-SHARP
Linux
HMI
C++
C Programming Language
Writing product development
Wireshark
TCP/IP
Qt
MySQL
Microsoft Visual Studio.NET
Microsoft Access
Linux Debian
JavaScript
HTML
Ethernet
CSS
JSON

  • Tridonic - Senior Software Engineer Sensors

    2017 - maintenant

  • SCAIME SAS - Embedded Software Engineer

    2011 - 2017 Missions :
    * Writing new products specifications ;
    * Writing product development and validation plans ;
    * Searching and implementing technicals solutions for new products (C) ;
    * In charge of product industrialization by development of automatical test software (C#, LabView) ;
    * Conception and development of HMI (Human Machine Interface) for products configuration and supervision by user (LabView, scripts for proface HMI device)
    * In charge of maintain and evolution of existing products on the market ;
    * Insuring technical support (expert level) for customers

    Realizations:
    * Embedded Web Server Interface for remote control of digital load sensor
    * eNod4-B (Belt weigher system)
    * PME SWT module (First partnership weighing module for Schneider Electric M580 PLC)
    * eNod4 product range : Digital process transmitter for dosing, cheickweigher systems.
    * eNodVIEW IHM for eNod4 modules settings/diagnoses

  • IMACISIO - Software developper

    2010 - 2010 C/C++ Software developer on GNU/Linux for medical 3D scanner

    Missions : Training period
    * Implementation of 64 bits computer for reduce scanner response time
    (budget :5300 euros and 1 week delay to have result)
    * From my initiative, implementation of cluster using Linux (customization of Debian kernel) for HPC (High Performance Computer) (48h waiting delay to have result)
    * Development and Integration of parallel library using MPI (Message Passing Interface) on existing scanner software (multithreading)

  • Faculty of engineering sciences - Electronic technician

    2007 - 2007 Missions : Training period
    * Realization of infrared presence sensor (transceiver)

  • University Claude Bernard Lyon 1

    Lyon 2008 - 2010 Masters Degree

    Electronic, Industrial Informatic and Instrumentation
    Major of promotion, grade B pass

  • The Faculty Of Engineering Sciences (Sidi Bel Abbes)

    Sidi Bel Abbes 2004 - 2007 Bachelors Degree

    Major of promotion, grade A pass

  • High School (Sikasso)

    Sikasso 2001 - 2004 Higher School Certificate

    Grade B pass