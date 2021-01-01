Youssouf COULIBALY

Industrial computer engineer, I am specialized in embedded software development in C/C++ and GUI in C#/NI LabVIEW.
Right now I work mainly on ARM STM32 targets, but I have worked on Microchip targets (PIC16, PIC18, PIC24 and dsPIC33) for more than 6 years within good knowledges in industrial bus and communication protocols (RS232, RS485, I2C, SPI, UART, CAN, CANopen, Modbus, Ethernet IP ...).
Mes compétences :
Logiciels embarqués
LabVIEW
Bus & Réseaux Industriels
Microsoft C-SHARP
Linux
HMI
C++
C Programming Language
Writing product development
Wireshark
TCP/IP
Qt
MySQL
Microsoft Visual Studio.NET
Microsoft Access
Linux Debian
JavaScript
HTML
Ethernet
CSS
JSON