Yriex SALINESI

PARIS

En résumé

VecTrance’s mission is to provide energy and infrastructure companies with international consulting services and engineering expertise, for their operational and development projects around the world.

Whether you have a specific need in project management, quality control, QHSE, site supervision, commissioning, operations and maintenance – or need a whole team of consultant engineers – we have the experts to step in at any stage and support you successfully deliver your projects.

You can reach me at any time :
Tel : +33 (0) 763 32 7489
Mail : y.salinesi@vectrance.com
Site : www.vectrance.com

Mes compétences :
Approche directe
Business
Business angels
Executive Search
Management
Management de transition
Politique
Politique publique
Recrutement
Ressources humaines
Entreprises

  • VecTrance - VP Operations

    2019 - maintenant Based in Paris, London and Vancouver as well as Saint-Petersburg and Casablanca, our main expertise is focused on consultancy services and technical assistance in geoscience/drilling operations/well services supervision as well as in engineering services for construction projects of oil/gas and mining (QA/QC, inspection, HSE, project and contract management...).

  • Oméga Transitions - Directeur d'affaires

    Paris 2017 - 2019

  • Ressources Transition - Conseil en Management de Transition

    Paris 2016 - 2017

  • Paris8 Conseil - Fondateur

    2012 - 2016 Paris8 Conseil est un cabinet de recrutement et de conseil en création d'entreprise.

    www.paris8-conseil.fr

  • PROCADRES INTERNATIONAL - Directeur d'affaires

    Saint-Chamond 2010 - 2012 Cabinet de recrutement / chasse de têtes / management de transition

  • PROCADRES INTERNATIONAL - Consultant interne / Gestion des candidats

    Saint-Chamond 2008 - 2010 Cabinet de recrutement / chasse de têtes / management de transition

  • Forum pour la gestion des villes - Chargé de mission évènementiel

    Paris 2007 - 2008 Cabinet politique à présidence paritaire - Formation d'élus locaux et personnels territoriaux - interface public/privé

    www.forumgv.com

  • Comalyce - Dirigeant / Associé

    2005 - 2007 Prestations de formations dans le secteur Informatique

Formations