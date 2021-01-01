Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Yvan CHABLE
Ajouter
Yvan CHABLE
Limoges
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Signalisation tricolore
Eclairage public
Entreprises
Spie City Networks
- Responsable d'affaires
Limoges
2017 - maintenant
S.T.P.E.E
- Responsable Travaux
2007 - 2017
Formations
Lycée Clement Ader
Athis Mons
2004 - 2006
Brevet de technicien supérieur
Lycée Professionnel Jean Perrin
Longjumeau
2001 - 2003
Bacaloreat professionnel
Lycée Professionnel Jean Perrin (Longjumeau)
Longjumeau
1999 - 2001
BEP et CAP