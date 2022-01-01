Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Yvan GRENIER
Ajouter
Yvan GRENIER
ROUEN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Eureka fripe
- Business development
2011 - maintenant
Formations
JEAN BAPTISTE DE LA SALLE
Rouen
1978 - 1985
Réseau
Cécile VIALLA
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z