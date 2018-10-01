Yves MARTY

Alcatel Lucent International Nozay
- System engineer
2008 - 2017Mobile networks system engineering team: Telecom radio system definition engineer: BSS GSM (circuit domain)
International project (Stuttgart, Shanghai, Paris)
RAN sharing (MOCN), Local switching, A over IP interface, Iur-g interface, performance counters cataloq and KPI, Handover, Normal Assignment, AMR codecs.
Production of functional specifications on these subjects.
3GPP standardization GERAN contributions in backoffice mode.
Technical expert toward Product/Program management and Operation support (customer fault report analysis) teams.
More than 100 customers over the world.
Alcatel CIT Velizy
- System engineer
1995 - 2008Mobile networks system engineering team: Telecom core network system definition engineer: CN 2G-GSM/3G-UMTS
(MSC & HLR).
CN groups 3GPP standardization follow-up (2G/3G).
Requirement analysis and proposal of new features and services.
Writing of functional specifications. Rereading of test strategy.
Training to development teams.
Technical expert toward Business support (RFI/RFP), Product management and Operation support (customer fault report analysis) teams. More than 100 customers (Mobile operators) over the world.
Expert on 2G/3G MSC et HLR, circuit and packet domains. In particular : Mobility (handover 2G-2G, 3G-3G & 2G-3G), SMS, LBS location based services, A/Iu Interface, MAP interface, performance counters and KPI.
Skill on mobile networks (end to end), SGSN and NGN mobile
(Media gateway & call server), HSS.
Alcatel CIT
- Team Leader
1992 - 1995R&D Software Development Team leader of proprietary operating system of PAVI (point d'accès videotext, gateway of minitel service).
IIIB grade. Process/quality engineer.
Alcatel CIT Velizy
- Software development
1982 - 1992Small capacity switch E10S/E10-5 then videotex access point PAVI.
Software development on test tools, then
Software development (PLM language) on proprietary file system manager and real-time executive kernel (Intel 80386 board)
Armée de terre
- Scientifique du contingent
1980 - 1981Centre de recherche du service de santé des armées
Service de Protection radiologique des armées
Hôpital Percy