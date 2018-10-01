Menu

Yves MARTY

PARIS

En résumé

Retired from 1/10/2018

Mes compétences :
GSM

Entreprises

  • Alcatel Lucent International Nozay - System engineer

    2008 - 2017 Mobile networks system engineering team: Telecom radio system definition engineer: BSS GSM (circuit domain)
    International project (Stuttgart, Shanghai, Paris)

    RAN sharing (MOCN), Local switching, A over IP interface, Iur-g interface, performance counters cataloq and KPI, Handover, Normal Assignment, AMR codecs.

    Production of functional specifications on these subjects.
    3GPP standardization GERAN contributions in backoffice mode.
    Technical expert toward Product/Program management and Operation support (customer fault report analysis) teams.
    More than 100 customers over the world.

  • Alcatel CIT Velizy - System engineer

    1995 - 2008 Mobile networks system engineering team: Telecom core network system definition engineer: CN 2G-GSM/3G-UMTS
    (MSC & HLR).

    CN groups 3GPP standardization follow-up (2G/3G).
    Requirement analysis and proposal of new features and services.
    Writing of functional specifications. Rereading of test strategy.
    Training to development teams.
    Technical expert toward Business support (RFI/RFP), Product management and Operation support (customer fault report analysis) teams. More than 100 customers (Mobile operators) over the world.

    Expert on 2G/3G MSC et HLR, circuit and packet domains. In particular : Mobility (handover 2G-2G, 3G-3G & 2G-3G), SMS, LBS location based services, A/Iu Interface, MAP interface, performance counters and KPI.

    Skill on mobile networks (end to end), SGSN and NGN mobile
    (Media gateway & call server), HSS.

  • Alcatel CIT - Team Leader

    1992 - 1995 R&D Software Development Team leader of proprietary operating system of PAVI (point d'accès videotext, gateway of minitel service).
    IIIB grade. Process/quality engineer.

  • Alcatel CIT Velizy - Software development

    1982 - 1992 Small capacity switch E10S/E10-5 then videotex access point PAVI.
    Software development on test tools, then
    Software development (PLM language) on proprietary file system manager and real-time executive kernel (Intel 80386 board)

  • Armée de terre - Scientifique du contingent

    1980 - 1981 Centre de recherche du service de santé des armées
    Service de Protection radiologique des armées
    Hôpital Percy

  • Armée de terre - Scientifique du contingent

    1980 - 1980 67e Régiment d'Infanterie
    Soissons

Formations

