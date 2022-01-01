Zahra YOUNES

I am a third year senior student pursuing a bachelor's degree at Bordeaux's university and specializing in Business management and administration & international economy and finance. I am actively looking for an accounting/ finance/ business administration or management internship.

Originally from Tunisia, I moved to France 4 years ago to follow medical school only to end up where I truly belong, with numbers. I always had a passion for them, and I am hoping to seek a finance and accounting master's degree afterward.

This internship would be *THE* opportunity for me to have a first experience, apply all the knowledge I gathered during my degree and learn how the real world works.

I have my ways to readjust to changes without losing focus on my target and I am all about team play.