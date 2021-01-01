Zakaria AYOUBY

Kuoni Destinations Management - New York
- Vice President IS
2003 - 2005
• Reporting directly to the CEO, this position is responsible and accountable for all aspects of internal information technology functions, providing leadership, vision, strategic planning, administration and adherence to sound IT practices.
• Demonstrate organizational management, collaboration, planning corporate growth, responsiveness, and strong internal client focus. Core duties include corporate applications implementation and support, financial systems, and reporting, as well as maintaining and developing IT vendor relationships and contracts.
• Establish project priorities and review plans with each functional area
• Work exclusively with executive management to ensure confidentiality and reliability of corporate data, proprietary information, and intellectual property.
• Empower and lead management team in project plan development. Ability to communicate with employees at all levels of the organization. Demonstrate ability to deliver projects on time and within specific budgets constraints.
• Managed staff of over 20 personnel, varying from Senior Director of IT to Systems Analysts and professional Analysts.