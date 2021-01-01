Menu

Zakaria AYOUBY

CANTON

Entreprises

  • Kuoni Destinations Management - New York - Director of Business Development

    2010 - 2011

  • QuoVadis Global Services - Owner - Managing Director

    2007 - 2010 Established and overall managed this mid-size Destination management company.

  • Dell Computers - Casablanca - Morocco - Director – Business Operations / Order Management

    2005 - 2007 Managed the overall order management division’s operations for the
    EMEA region (Europe Middle-East and Africa)
    Lead the division’s restructuring and the recruiting process (200 employees)
    Managed the transition of activities from the “Home Business units” to Casablanca
    site. As a result of this project, the entire EMEA order management chain resides today in Casablanca. With this unique set-up, the site is recognized today as a center of excellence.
    Managed the ongoing effort of process standardization of transitioned activities
    Managed the establishment of a Business and Recovery Plan for the Order Management division.
    Considered as backfill to the site’s General Manager (responsible for managing 1,400 employees).

  • Kuoni Destinations Management - New York - Vice President IS

    2003 - 2005 • Reporting directly to the CEO, this position is responsible and accountable for all aspects of internal information technology functions, providing leadership, vision, strategic planning, administration and adherence to sound IT practices.
    • Demonstrate organizational management, collaboration, planning corporate growth, responsiveness, and strong internal client focus. Core duties include corporate applications implementation and support, financial systems, and reporting, as well as maintaining and developing IT vendor relationships and contracts.
    • Establish project priorities and review plans with each functional area
    • Work exclusively with executive management to ensure confidentiality and reliability of corporate data, proprietary information, and intellectual property.
    • Empower and lead management team in project plan development. Ability to communicate with employees at all levels of the organization. Demonstrate ability to deliver projects on time and within specific budgets constraints.
    • Managed staff of over 20 personnel, varying from Senior Director of IT to Systems Analysts and professional Analysts.

Formations

  • Lycée Lyautey 1 (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 1982 - 1985 Fabrication mecanique

