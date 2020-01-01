Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Zakaria ZERGOUNE
Ajouter
Zakaria ZERGOUNE
ECULLY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Faculté des sciences et techniques
maintenant
Ecole Centrale de Lyon
- Post-doctorat
Ecully
2017 - maintenant
Formations
Ecole Doctorale MEGA (Ecole Centrale De Lyon, UCBL I, INSA De Lyon)
Ecully
2013 - 2016
Doctorat
Faculté Des Sciences Et Techniques
Fès
2008 - 2011
Ingénieur
Réseau
Abdellah EL BARKANY
Assia FAKRI
Bassma MASSKINIE
Choukri MARZOUKI
Meryem IMANI
Mohammed ER-RABIY
Rajae MANZALI
Youssef GHAZALI
Zakariae ELKETRANI