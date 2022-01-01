Zaki KRICHI

-
Universal McCann
- Media Planner
Москва
2015 - maintenant
-
Access
- Business Development Manager
FONSORBES
2015 - 2015
- Prospect for potential new clients and turn this into increased business.
- Identify potential clients, and the decision makers within the client organization.
- Research and build relationships with new clients.
- Set up meetings between client decision makers and company’s practice leaders/Principals.
- Plan approaches and pitches.
- Work with team to develop proposals that speaks to the client’s needs, concerns, and objectives.
- Participate in pricing the solution/service.
- Present new products and services and enhance existing relationships.
- Work with technical staff and other internal colleagues to meet customer needs.
- Arrange and participate in internal and external client debriefs.
- Attend industry functions, such as association events and conferences, and provide feedback and information on market and creative trends.
-
Access
- Digital Content Contributor
FONSORBES
2014 - 2015
Responsible of the English version for a leading website in Africa
- Made Community Management for the website’s official pages on social networks
- Wrote and published articles on the website
- Analysed the sources of traffic on the website using Google Analytics
- Took care of the visuals and the appearance of the English version of the website
- Was responsible of the editorial line of the website
- Responsible of generating traffic on the website
-
Brainy Concept
- Marketing Intern
2013 - 2013
▪ Responsible of a launch of a new Product “Potato Chips”.
1. Made a marketing research on the Tunisian Potato Chips market.
2. Studied the Tunisian Market and the Tunisian consumer behaviour towards the potato chips.
3. Elaborated a full strategic marketing plan for the potato chips product.
▪ Was responsible for analysing and interpreting the data from questionnaires that the company
makes.
-
Brainy Concept
- Marketing Intern
2012 - 2012
As a trainee, and at the start of my Internship, I was presenting my company’s services to potential
clients. I was also responsible of collecting necessary data for the team in charge of strategies and
marketing consulting so that they can develop strategies for our clients. After 2 months of internship, I
was promoted and I became a member of this team.