Zaki KRICHI

Москва

Entreprises

  • Universal McCann - Media Planner

    Москва 2015 - maintenant

  • Access - Business Development Manager

    FONSORBES 2015 - 2015 - Prospect for potential new clients and turn this into increased business.
    - Identify potential clients, and the decision makers within the client organization.
    - Research and build relationships with new clients.
    - Set up meetings between client decision makers and company’s practice leaders/Principals.
    - Plan approaches and pitches.
    - Work with team to develop proposals that speaks to the client’s needs, concerns, and objectives.
    - Participate in pricing the solution/service.
    - Present new products and services and enhance existing relationships.
    - Work with technical staff and other internal colleagues to meet customer needs.
    - Arrange and participate in internal and external client debriefs.
    - Attend industry functions, such as association events and conferences, and provide feedback and information on market and creative trends.

  • Access - Digital Content Contributor

    FONSORBES 2014 - 2015 Responsible of the English version for a leading website in Africa

    - Made Community Management for the website’s official pages on social networks
    - Wrote and published articles on the website
    - Analysed the sources of traffic on the website using Google Analytics
    - Took care of the visuals and the appearance of the English version of the website
    - Was responsible of the editorial line of the website
    - Responsible of generating traffic on the website

  • Brainy Concept - Marketing Intern

    2013 - 2013 ▪ Responsible of a launch of a new Product “Potato Chips”.
    1. Made a marketing research on the Tunisian Potato Chips market.
    2. Studied the Tunisian Market and the Tunisian consumer behaviour towards the potato chips.
    3. Elaborated a full strategic marketing plan for the potato chips product.
    ▪ Was responsible for analysing and interpreting the data from questionnaires that the company
    makes.

  • Brainy Concept - Marketing Intern

    2012 - 2012 As a trainee, and at the start of my Internship, I was presenting my company’s services to potential
    clients. I was also responsible of collecting necessary data for the team in charge of strategies and
    marketing consulting so that they can develop strategies for our clients. After 2 months of internship, I
    was promoted and I became a member of this team.

Formations

  • MSB (Mediterranean School Of Business) (Tunis)

    Tunis 2011 - 2013 MBM

    Leadership, Marketing Strategy, Marketing, Consumer Behavior, Marketing Distribution Channels, SPSS, Marketing Research and Communication Strategy, Organizational Behavior, Decision Models, MIS

  • Université Tunis Carthage    (Tunis)

    Tunis 2009 - 2011 Maitrise

  • Université D'Alger (Alger)

    Alger 2007 - 2011

  • Saudi Schools In Moscow (Moscow)

    Moscow 2001 - 2005
