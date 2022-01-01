Retail
Zaki SAMAH
Zaki SAMAH
Cergy
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
ABB
- ELECTRICIEN
Cergy
maintenant
Formations
MALIKA GAID (Alger)
Alger
2011 - 2012
CAP
Attestation d'honneur médaille d'argent olympiade des métiers wilaya d'Alger Expériences Professionnelles :
01 ans Agent Polyvalent sous traitant « Djezzy »
02ans agent polyvalent « societé batiment »
Djamel KADARI
