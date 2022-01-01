Menu

Zaki SAMAH

Cergy

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel

Entreprises

  • ABB - ELECTRICIEN

    Cergy maintenant

Formations

  • MALIKA GAID (Alger)

    Alger 2011 - 2012 CAP

    Attestation d'honneur médaille d'argent olympiade des métiers wilaya d'Alger Expériences Professionnelles :
    01 ans Agent Polyvalent sous traitant « Djezzy »
    02ans agent polyvalent « societé batiment »

  • MALIKA GAID (Alger)

    Alger 2011 - 2012 CAP

    Attestation d'honneur médaille d'argent olympiade des métiers wilaya d'Alger Expériences Professionnelles :
    6 MOIS CABLEUR SOMAFE 4 MOIS ELECTRICIEN SARL COLINCO

  • MALIKA GAID (Alger)

    Alger 2011 - 2012 CAP

    Attestation d'honneur médaille d'argent olympiade des métiers wilaya d'Alger Expériences Professionnelles :
    6 MOIS CABLEUR SOMAFE 4 MOIS ELECTRICIEN SARL COLINCO

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :