Zalikatou OUSMANE
Ajouter
Zalikatou OUSMANE
NIAMEY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
AGENCE AFRICAINE DE VOYAGE ET DE TOURISME
- Directice Commerciale
2016 - maintenant
Formations
IBMT (Nieger)
Nieger
2010 - 2013
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
