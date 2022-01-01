Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Zamanaou TAHIROU
Ajouter
Zamanaou TAHIROU
TCHIROZÉRINE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SONICHAR
- Chef de service
2011 - maintenant
SONICHAR
- Technicien Supérieur
1993 - 2011
Formations
Ecole D'Ingénieurs CESI De Paris
Nanterre
2009 - 2011
Diplôme d'ingénieur (Master's Degree)
Management de projet, Gestion de la maintenance des équipements industriels
Réseau
Alain MAITRE
Aliou OUSSEINI
Anis KRIR
Bachir MAHDAOUI
Illia MAGAGI
Ismaila SAIDOU TANKARI
Joel BLANCHARD
Lhuna Suzie TEMBE
Mahamadou ELHADJI ISSA
Sylvain BLANCKE
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z