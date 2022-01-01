Retail
Zamble D.D
Ajouter
Zamble D.D
ABIDJAN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
PROJET HIMO-PEJEDEC / AGEROUTE
- Comptable
2011 - maintenant
AGEROUTE
- COMPTABLE TERRAIN
2008 - maintenant
Formations
Université De Bouaké (Bouaké)
Bouaké
1999 - 2005
Réseau
Aichiatta COULIBALY
Fernand KOAKOU
Franck KOLA
François MOUSSOH
Ghislain Ghéthème KOULA
Kahafolo Aboubakar YEO
Monson Angèle EHUI
Orphee-Leroc Tito OYOUROU
Régine KT
Valery KANE
