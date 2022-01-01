Zamit HAMID

Strong managerial background with senior level local & international experience and cross sector exposure. Good strategic appreciation and vision, able to build and implement sophisticated plans with a proven track record explicitly supporting business needs.

Self driven and self reliant, sets aims and targets and leads by example, collaborative approach with good interpersonal skills to engage, motivate and encourage others through change.

Highly focused with a consistent track record of successfully delivering full lifecycle implementations to tight time scales and within budget.

Hamid is currently looking to continue a career in a senior management position at home or abroad.





Mes compétences :

Production audiovisuelle

personal manager

technical manager

trade Commissioner

maintenance

engineering (R&D + Process )

quality control

logistic

marketing

Production manager