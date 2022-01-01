Menu

Zandro FERRER

ABIDJAN

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • cosmetic ferrer - Estheticien

    2012 - maintenant

  • esthetic - Comptable

    1999 - 2013

Formations

  • UNIVERSITE FHB (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2006 - 2011

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :