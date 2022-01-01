Menu

Zara MAIKARFI

DAKAR

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Netlogik - Comptable

    2011 - maintenant

Formations

  • Centre Africain D'Etudes Supérieures En Gestion (CESAG) (Dakar)

    Dakar 2004 - 2005 MPTCF

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :