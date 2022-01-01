Zarouali HAKIM

-Datamining,Data Warehouse,OLAP,SSIS,SSAS,SSRS,Crystal Report,Report maker,Talend,Workflow etc...

-Achats,Commerciales,Stock,force de vente etc...

-Asp.Net,Vb.net,.Net Compact Framework(WinCE mobile),PHP5,Html,CSS,Joomla,Wordpress,AutoFormation Dev Mobile Sous Android.

-Administration Systéme et Réseaux,Scripting Shell/perl,Administration Base de données(Active Directory,DNS,DHCP, Mailing(Exchange,Zimbra,Postfix,Fetchmail),SQL Server,Mysql,VPN,Routage,Firewall,Windows,Linux,Outils de suivis et/ou monitoring et Alerte,Téléphonie)

-Gestion Parc Infromatique, Réparation Electronique(Ecran,Imprimante,Alimentaion,Matériels Mobile HHT,telephone etc..),Installation Camera Surveillance.



Mes compétences :

Zimbra, Postfix, Microsoft Exchange

Kaspersky AdminKit, Iptables, Firehol

SSRS,ReportMaker,Crystal Report

Vb.net, PHP, Csharp.net, ASP.NET

Samba, NFS

DTS, SSIS, Talend

Vmware ESX, Xen, OpenVz

Cpanel /WHM,Apache,IIS,LAMP,TOMCAT,WAMP

OpenVpn

SQL Server,MySQL, SQL Express, SQLCE

SQL Server BI, Pentaho BI, QlickView, Gognos

GLPI, Alfresco, Quotero, LIFERAY, IPCop, Joomla, W

Développement Application Mobile Sous WinCE

SQL Server Integration Services

ETL

SQL Server Reporting Services

Microsoft Windows 2000 Server

Microsoft SQL Server

Microsoft Internet Information Server

Data Transformation Services

XHTML

WordPress

Windows Mobile

Wamp

VPN

Seagate Crystal Reports

SQLCE

SQL Server Analysis Services

SQL

ReportMaker

Personal Home Page

Perl Programming

OLAP

Network File System

MySQL

Microsoft Windows CE

Microsoft Windows 2003 Server

Microsoft Windows

Microsoft SQL Server 2008

Microsoft SQL Server 2000

Microsoft Exchange Server

Microsoft ASP.NET

Macromedia Flash

Macromedia Dreamweaver

Linux Red Hat

Linux

Joomla!

Jakarta