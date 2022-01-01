Menu

Zarouali HAKIM

Mohammédia

En résumé

-Datamining,Data Warehouse,OLAP,SSIS,SSAS,SSRS,Crystal Report,Report maker,Talend,Workflow etc...
-Achats,Commerciales,Stock,force de vente etc...
-Asp.Net,Vb.net,.Net Compact Framework(WinCE mobile),PHP5,Html,CSS,Joomla,Wordpress,AutoFormation Dev Mobile Sous Android.
-Administration Systéme et Réseaux,Scripting Shell/perl,Administration Base de données(Active Directory,DNS,DHCP, Mailing(Exchange,Zimbra,Postfix,Fetchmail),SQL Server,Mysql,VPN,Routage,Firewall,Windows,Linux,Outils de suivis et/ou monitoring et Alerte,Téléphonie)
-Gestion Parc Infromatique, Réparation Electronique(Ecran,Imprimante,Alimentaion,Matériels Mobile HHT,telephone etc..),Installation Camera Surveillance.

Mes compétences :
Zimbra, Postfix, Microsoft Exchange
Kaspersky AdminKit, Iptables, Firehol
SSRS,ReportMaker,Crystal Report
Vb.net, PHP, Csharp.net, ASP.NET
Samba, NFS
DTS, SSIS, Talend
Vmware ESX, Xen, OpenVz
Cpanel /WHM,Apache,IIS,LAMP,TOMCAT,WAMP
OpenVpn
SQL Server,MySQL, SQL Express, SQLCE
SQL Server BI, Pentaho BI, QlickView, Gognos
GLPI, Alfresco, Quotero, LIFERAY, IPCop, Joomla, W
Développement Application Mobile Sous WinCE
SQL Server Integration Services
ETL
SQL Server Reporting Services
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Internet Information Server
Data Transformation Services
XHTML
WordPress
Windows Mobile
Wamp
VPN
Seagate Crystal Reports
SQLCE
SQL Server Analysis Services
SQL
ReportMaker
Personal Home Page
Perl Programming
OLAP
Network File System
MySQL
Microsoft Windows CE
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft SQL Server 2008
Microsoft SQL Server 2000
Microsoft Exchange Server
Microsoft ASP.NET
Macromedia Flash
Macromedia Dreamweaver
Linux Red Hat
Linux
Joomla!
Entreprises

  • Groupe KOUTOUBIA - Administrateur Systèmes & Chef de Projet de l'automatisation de la force de vente

    Mohammédia 2010 - maintenant -Administration de la Solution de force de Vente Assabil.
    -Support et formation Des Vendeurs.
    - Définition du cahier des charges relatifs aux besoins de la direction commerciale et Marketing.
    -Elaboration du programme de Fidélisation Clients via HHT.
    -Elaboration Cahier Charges de La Solution Force de Ventes Boxone Avec l'equipe Mobilblanc.
    -Développement Application Windows Mobile de Stock (WinCE,SQLCE,SQLserver2000,IIS)
    -Systéme de Supervision en temps Réel(CA des Ventes,ETL,ICMP,..)
    -Maintien de la messagerie du Groupe.
    -Mise en Place et Maintien des connexions VPN du Groupe.
    -Mise en place des Interfaces ETL(DTS,SSIS,Talend) Avec ERP.
    -Script automatisé sous Linux (Shell, Perl).
    -Analyse décisionnelle BI(SQL BI,QlickView,Pentaho,Gognos).
    -Elaboration des Cubes décisionnels OLAP et Etats de Reporting.
    -Support Technique (HARD,SOFT).
    -Mise à Niveau des serveurs Linux Ubuntu 8.04 vers 12.04LTS.
    -Migration Serveur AD Windows 2003 Server SE vers Windows 2008 Server R2.
    -Installation et Réparation des Matériels mobile HHT et Imprimantes.
    -Sauvegarde Bases de Données.
    -Gestion des noms de domaine WHM manager.
    -Hébergement et Mise à jour du site web du Groupe.
    -Elaboration D'un Sitemap Des Clients\CA Via Google Map
    -Mise en place d'un Système de Contrôle et Alerte des Consommations Gasoil et Vidange.
    -Développement Application Gestion Parc-auto.
    -Développement Site Web Uniq.ma.
    -Mise en place de l'open source de VPS OpenVZ.
    -Mise en place D'une Solution GED Open Source(Quotero).

  • NETOVER TECHNOLOGIE - Responsable service Technique et Maintenance Chef Projet SFA

    2007 - 2010 -Support et formation des Vendeurs.
    -Administration et Gestion BackOffice SFA EasySales aux Clients.
    -Support Technique et Maintenance(HelpdesK).
    -Réparation Matériels Mobile HHT et Imprimante(Intermec,ZEBRA,Motorola).
    -Maintien de la messagerie de la Société.
    -Création et Mise à jour Site web.

Formations

  • Miscrosoft (Casa)

    Casa 2014 - 2014 Certificat MS SQL Server Business Intelligence 2008 R2

  • ASTOINE (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2012 - 2012 Formation Professionnelle en SQL Server Business Intelligence (SSAS, SSIS, SSRS).

    Préparation Certification SQL Business Inteligent

  • ASTOINE (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2011 - 2011 Formation Professionnelle en administration de Système Linux LPIC101 et LPIC102

    Préparation Certification Linux LPIC101 et LPIC102

  • ASTOINE (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2011 - 2012 Formation Professionnelle en Administration et implémentation d’une base de données SQL server 2008

  • FEDE (Rabat)

    Rabat 2011 - 2012 MASTER en Informatique

  • Ecole Des Hautes Etudes En Ingénierie Des Systèmes D’Information (HEISI) (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2008 - 2009

  • ISTA (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2004 - 2006 TS Développement Informatique

