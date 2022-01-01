Zarouali HAKIM

-Datamining,Data Warehouse,OLAP,SSIS,SSAS,SSRS,Crystal Report,Report maker,Talend,Workflow etc...
-Achats,Commerciales,Stock,force de vente etc...
-Asp.Net,Vb.net,.Net Compact Framework(WinCE mobile),PHP5,Html,CSS,Joomla,Wordpress,AutoFormation Dev Mobile Sous Android.
-Administration Systéme et Réseaux,Scripting Shell/perl,Administration Base de données(Active Directory,DNS,DHCP, Mailing(Exchange,Zimbra,Postfix,Fetchmail),SQL Server,Mysql,VPN,Routage,Firewall,Windows,Linux,Outils de suivis et/ou monitoring et Alerte,Téléphonie)
-Gestion Parc Infromatique, Réparation Electronique(Ecran,Imprimante,Alimentaion,Matériels Mobile HHT,telephone etc..),Installation Camera Surveillance.
Mes compétences :
Zimbra, Postfix, Microsoft Exchange
Kaspersky AdminKit, Iptables, Firehol
SSRS,ReportMaker,Crystal Report
Vb.net, PHP, Csharp.net, ASP.NET
Samba, NFS
DTS, SSIS, Talend
Vmware ESX, Xen, OpenVz
Cpanel /WHM,Apache,IIS,LAMP,TOMCAT,WAMP
OpenVpn
SQL Server,MySQL, SQL Express, SQLCE
SQL Server BI, Pentaho BI, QlickView, Gognos
GLPI, Alfresco, Quotero, LIFERAY, IPCop, Joomla, W
Développement Application Mobile Sous WinCE
SQL Server Integration Services
ETL
SQL Server Reporting Services
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Internet Information Server
Data Transformation Services
XHTML
WordPress
Windows Mobile
Wamp
VPN
Seagate Crystal Reports
SQLCE
SQL Server Analysis Services
SQL
ReportMaker
Personal Home Page
Perl Programming
OLAP
Network File System
MySQL
Microsoft Windows CE
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft SQL Server 2008
Microsoft SQL Server 2000
Microsoft Exchange Server
Microsoft ASP.NET
Macromedia Flash
Macromedia Dreamweaver
Linux Red Hat
Linux
Joomla!
Jakarta