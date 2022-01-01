Retail
Zarrouk MOUNIR
Zarrouk MOUNIR
En résumé
Médecin anesthésiste réanimateur
Polyclinique jerba la douce
- Médecin anesthésiste réanimateur
2007 - maintenant
Faculté De Médecine De Tunis FMT (Tunis)
Tunis
1992 - 2004
médecin spécialiste
Réseau
Adel BEN HAJ YEDDER
Lotfi CHOUROU
Mohamed OUEDERNI
Salem ZANNED
