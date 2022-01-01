Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Zayani AREF
Ajouter
Zayani AREF
SAFAQIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Formations
Ecole Supérieur De Commerce De Sfax (Safaqis)
Safaqis
2010 - 2012
Réseau
Achraf HASNI
Azzoùz FRIKHA
Ghorbel MAHMOUD
Guermazi NADER
Guidara MAHMOUD
Jilani Haouas AHLEM
Omar FEHMI
Sana BACCAR
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z