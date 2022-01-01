Menu

Zaynab EL ALAOUY

PARIS LA DEFENSE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • VISTEON - STAGIAIRE

    PARIS LA DEFENSE 2012 - maintenant

  • LAFARGE - STAGIAIRE

    Paris 2011 - 2011

  • Banque Populaire - STAGIAIRE

    PARIS 2010 - 2010

  • LAFARGE - STAGIAIRE

    Paris 2009 - 2009

Formations

  • ENCGT (Tanger)

    Tanger 2010 - 2012

  • Faculté Polydisciplinaire Tetouan (Tétouan)

    Tétouan 2007 - 2010 Licence fondamentale

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :