Zaynab EL ALAOUY
Zaynab EL ALAOUY
PARIS LA DEFENSE
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
VISTEON
- STAGIAIRE
PARIS LA DEFENSE
2012 - maintenant
LAFARGE
- STAGIAIRE
Paris
2011 - 2011
Banque Populaire
- STAGIAIRE
PARIS
2010 - 2010
LAFARGE
- STAGIAIRE
Paris
2009 - 2009
Formations
ENCGT (Tanger)
Tanger
2010 - 2012
Faculté Polydisciplinaire Tetouan (Tétouan)
Tétouan
2007 - 2010
Licence fondamentale
Réseau
Ahmed ESSOULLAMI
Farid MASSAOUDI
Hadjiivanova NADIA
Hassan AITGABA
Mohammed BENYAICH
Mustapha AHAIK
Oussama EL ALAOUY
Sefian KHOUAD
